3D Energi says ConocoPhillips' Australian unit seeks to buy its stake in Otway Basin

Australia's 3D Energi said on Wednesday it received a buyout notice from the Australian unit of ConocoPhillips to acquire its participating interest in the VIC/P79 exploration permit, offshore Otway Basin, for fair market value.

The notice follows earlier default notices issued under the joint operating agreement related to the Otway Phase 1 drilling program, in which 3D Energi holds a 20 per cent stake.

ConocoPhillips Australia, the permit operator, holds a 51 per cent stake, while the Korea National Oil Corporation holds 29 per cent.

Under the agreement, the parties will seek to agree on a fair market value for the stake, failing which an expert valuation will be obtained.