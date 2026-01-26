COLUMN | Will "America first" see PSV operator Tidewater booted out of Europe? [Offshore Accounts]

Last week, US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to seize the Danish territory of Greenland by force, against the clear will of its people, provoking the biggest crisis in the western alliance since the foundation of NATO in 1949.

He then threatened extra tariffs of up to 25 per cent on countries that sought to oppose the annexation of the island, including Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

"I've always said, will they be there if we ever needed them?" Mr Trump commented regarding NATO. "That's really the ultimate test. I'm not sure of that. We've never needed them. They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and this or that. And they did. They stayed a little back, off the front lines."

The President then eventually backed down in a rambling and incoherent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, where he repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland, maintained he wished to reach “a deal” to acquire the island, but thankfully ruled out the use of force.

On Sunday, he sent a grovelling social media message praising the bravery of the 457 British troops who died serving in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021.

However, from the threats of an illegal annexation of the territory of a NATO member, the disrespect to hundreds of allied war dead who answered America's call when it invoked NATO Article Five in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the high tariffs already imposed on allies (but not on North Korea or Russia), it is clear that "America first" means a break with the norms that have governed relationships between America and its allies since the Second World War.

American companies are too fearful to make any public statements in support of self-determination for Greenland or against the threats against Canada. Unfortunately, maritime policy, free trade, and investment are now pawns in great power politics, subjects to the whims and delusions of the American President and his cabinet of nationalists, large donors, and former Fox News hosts.