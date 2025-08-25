COLUMN | It could go either way: Colombia and the Metals Company plus a book recommendation [Offshore Accounts]

President Petro himself has struggled to provide any leadership and any clear successor from his own government. Earlier this year, the finance minister Diego Guevara resigned after Petro failed to agree to a plan to reduce the country’s increasing budget deficit, which stands at six per cent of GDP, whilst the former foreign minister Álvaro Leyva accused the President of being a drug addict who had skipped meetings in Paris in order to get high.

Colombia remains heavily dependent on onshore oil revenues for its government income, and produces around 700,000 barrels per day, generating US$15 billion of exports in 2023. Petro added another one per cent tax on fossil fuel production earlier this year, even as foreign investment has fallen.

Unfortunately, two weeks ago, Petrobras and Ecopetrol announced that their third exploration well, Buena Suerte-1, which was drilled by the semi-sub Noble Discoverer, was a dry hole with no commercial hydrocarbons present. The partners will keep the rig on hire for another year working on the appraisal wells for the Sirius field.

To make matters worse, Colombia’s former President Álvaro Uribe (no relation to the assassinated senator) was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest and fined US$578,000 at the start of this month, after he was convicted of witness tampering and bribery.

Uribe, who was President between 2002 and 2010, was also barred from public office for eight years and he has said he will appeal the case. This has divided public opinion – to many Colombians he is a hero who crushed the leftist rebels militarily, but many others believe he colluded with right-wing death squads and brutal militias and has blood on his hands.

Nobody wants Colombia to slip back into the dark days of the 1990s when large areas of the country were controlled by narco-trafficking guerrilla groups and heavily armed cartels, when tourism was dead, over 220,000 Colombians were killed from 1966 to 2016 in the various internal conflicts, and millions more were displaced from their homes.

The 2026 presidential election will be critical. Petrobras’ Sirius discovery has highlighted the prospectivity of the country’s Caribbean waters, but without a U-turn on the new drilling ban, Colombia will face increasing dependence on foreign gas until Sirius is brought online around 2030.

Without a resolution to the rising power of the drug producers, the country faces more violence and less investment. It is balanced on a razor blade.