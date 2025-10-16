Bluewhale Offshore to acquire majority stake in OOS International

Singapore-based contractor Bluewhale Offshore and Netherlands-based OOS Group have entered into a memorandum of understanding, under which Bluewhale offshore will hold a majority stake in OOS International.
"By combining Bluewhale’s strengths in project delivery and asset operations with the OOS Group’s expertise in ship management and crewing, this collaboration will deliver safe, reliable, and cost-efficient solutions to customers across the full lifecycle of their offshore operations," OOS International said in a press release announcing the acquisition.
OOS International will be rebranded as BlueOOS and will take full responsibility for the operations.
Through this partnership, the newly formed entity and its affiliates will own and manage a fleet comprising three semi-submersible units (specialising in both accommodation and heavy lift), one accommodation-focused semi-submersible unit, and two liftboats.
OOS said the joint venture aims to enhance service quality in key offshore basins such as Brazil, the Asia-Pacific, and West Africa.
For over 15 years, OOS International has specialised in providing offshore accommodation, heavy lifting, decommissioning, and field maintenance services to clients worldwide.