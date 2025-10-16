Bluewhale Offshore to acquire majority stake in OOS International

Singapore-based contractor Bluewhale Offshore and Netherlands-based OOS Group have entered into a memorandum of understanding, under which Bluewhale offshore will hold a majority stake in OOS International.

"By combining Bluewhale’s strengths in project delivery and asset operations with the OOS Group’s expertise in ship management and crewing, this collaboration will deliver safe, reliable, and cost-efficient solutions to customers across the full lifecycle of their offshore operations," OOS International said in a press release announcing the acquisition.