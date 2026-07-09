VESSEL REVIEW | MES-C7 – Versatile jackup pontoon for port and offshore construction and maintenance

MES-C7 has a length of 100 feet (30 metres), a beam of 60 feet (18 metres), and a depth of only seven feet (2.1 metres). The platform consists of a number of standardised floating modules coupled together through a connection system.

The platform is supported by four 126-foot (38.4-metre) spud legs in heavy duty spud wells. A hydraulic power unit with a control cabin on top is located on the platform and can be repositioned as necessary.

The spud wells are powered by a hydraulic power pack for simultaneously lifting and lowering the spud legs through its seating. The powerpack is built in a 20-foot container approved for use in offshore environments.