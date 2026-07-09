VESSEL REVIEW | MES-C7 – Versatile jackup pontoon for port and offshore construction and maintenance
US-based engineering and construction joint venture company Poseidon Jackup has introduced a new self-elevating work platform into service.
The RINA-classed, Jones Act-compliant MES-C7 was designed by Netherlands-based Combifloat Group and built by Poseidon Barge, the two companies that comprise the Poseidon Jackup joint venture.
The platform is optimised for port, inland and nearshore marine works, having been designed to provide maximum uptime for construction and maintenance of terminals, jetties, ports, breakwaters, bridges, land-to-marine outfalls of cables or pipelines, and offshore facilities.
Reconfigurable layout allowing for operation across a range of applications and environments
MES-C7 has a length of 100 feet (30 metres), a beam of 60 feet (18 metres), and a depth of only seven feet (2.1 metres). The platform consists of a number of standardised floating modules coupled together through a connection system.
The platform is supported by four 126-foot (38.4-metre) spud legs in heavy duty spud wells. A hydraulic power unit with a control cabin on top is located on the platform and can be repositioned as necessary.
The spud wells are powered by a hydraulic power pack for simultaneously lifting and lowering the spud legs through its seating. The powerpack is built in a 20-foot container approved for use in offshore environments.
The platform offers a variable deck load capacity of 440 tons, a free deck space of 5,600 square feet (520 square metres) and a deck strength of 3,070 lb per square foot (15,000 kg per square metre), making it ideal for heavy duty marine construction works. Without obstructions on deck, the deck layout can be fully tailored to the client’s equipment and operating method.
Depending on soil penetration and waves, the platform can operate in water depths up to 100 feet, with increases possible in moderate environments.
Modular design coupled with redundant systems for greater safety
Safe and efficient lifting, lowering, positioning and repositioning of the platform is enabled through a central or local controlled jacking system and a four-point mooring system. Redundancy is provided by two 122hp (91kW) independent hydraulic pump sets and manual control of crucial platform functions. The platform has a jacking speed of 39.4 feet (12 metres) per hour.
The electric driven hydraulic pumps can draw power either via shore connection or from a separate onboard generator.
The platform was built to permit safe operation in wave heights of up to 10 feet (three metres), wind speeds approaching 26 knots, and two-knot currents, though it can withstand a maximum wave height of 16 feet (4.9 metres) and a maximum wind speed of 65 knots.
All of the platform's components are modular and can be easily transported. Due to the modular design, the overall dimensions and the spud legs’ length can be adapted to customer needs.