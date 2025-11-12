VESSEL REVIEW | FT400 – Japan's Fudo Tetra acquires crane vessel with secondary disaster response capability

FT400 consists of two vessels operating as one.

The crane is mounted on a barge with a length of 68.5 metres (225 feet), a beam of 25 metres (82 feet), a maximum draught of 3.7 metres (12 feet), a depth of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a displacement of 2,033 tons, and an open deck that can accommodate payloads totalling 4,011 tons.

Providing propulsion for the whole unit is a pusher tug with a length of 14.25 metres (46.75 feet), a beam of six metres (20 feet), a draught of only 1.3 metres (4.3 feet), and a depth of 2.07 metres (6.79 feet). The tug is powered by a Yanmar 6EY17W main engine with a rated output of 837 kW (1,120 hp).