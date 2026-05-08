VESSEL REVIEW | CRBC Bridge Pile 1 – Large pile driving vessel for bridge construction and offshore installation

China Railway Construction Corporation recently took delivery of a new pile driving ship built by local company Dajin Heavy Industry.

CRBC Bridge Pile 1 (铁建大桥桩1; Tiejian Daqiao Zhuang 1) is the world’s largest pile driving ship as well as the first pile driving vessel in China to be fitted with a dynamic positioning system, according to Chinese media.

The newbuild has an LOA of 130 metres (430 feet), a beam of 40.8 metres (134 feet), a depth of 8.4 metres (28 feet), and a pile frame height of 156 metres (512 feet). She can operate in water depths of as much as 70 metres (230 feet) and install piles each weighing up to 700 tons and measuring 120 by seven metres (390 by 23 feet).