Van Oord to build dam, tidal area along Scheur River in Netherlands

Van Oord has been commissioned by the Netherlands' Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to build almost four kilometres of longitudinal dams and create approximately 31 hectares of tidal area in the Dutch Scheur River.

Van Oord said the project will restore habitat for fish, birds and aquatic plants and contribute to protecting and improving water quality.

The company will design and construct two longitudinal dams by Maassluis and Rozenburg in the Scheur River. Sand will be deposited between the longitudinal dams and the existing bank, and the bank will be raised in a number of places, creating new tidal nature.