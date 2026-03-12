Van Oord secures final award for dyke reinforcement project in Limburg, Netherlands

Van Oord has received the final award from the Limburg Water Board for the implementation of the Groene Rivier Well (Green River Well) area development in the Netherlands' Limburg province.

This extensive project will better protect northern Limburg from flooding in the coming years while creating space for nature development at the same time.

The Green River Well area development is part of the Netherlands’ flood protection programme. Van Oord said the current dykes are neither high nor strong enough to safely accommodate future water levels, necessitating reinforcement and relocation.