Van Oord secures final award for dyke reinforcement project in Limburg, Netherlands

Limburg Water Board Director Erik Keulers (left) and Van Oord Commercial Director Paul Vogelaar following the signing of the Green River Well agreement, March 11, 2026
Van Oord has received the final award from the Limburg Water Board for the implementation of the Groene Rivier Well (Green River Well) area development in the Netherlands' Limburg province.

This extensive project will better protect northern Limburg from flooding in the coming years while creating space for nature development at the same time.

The Green River Well area development is part of the Netherlands’ flood protection programme. Van Oord said the current dykes are neither high nor strong enough to safely accommodate future water levels, necessitating reinforcement and relocation.

The scope of work will include the restoration of historic river courses, the strengthening of flood defences, and adapting infrastructure for better flow and thus increasing flood safety in the area.

The outdoor work will start in 2027 and is expected to be completed in 2029. Van Oord said soil released from excavation work will be re-used for the construction of flood defences.

