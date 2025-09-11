Van Oord completes scope of work at Fish Migration River in Netherlands

The dam, the final component constructed by Van Oord, surrounds the Fish Migration River and protects it from wind, waves and currents. In addition, the dam helps in managing brackish water in the river.

Van Oord previously implemented the estuary on the Wadden Sea side and the Lake IJsselmeer side. In addition, as part of the Afsluitdijk dyke reinforcement project carried out by the construction consortium Levvel (consisting of BAM, Van Oord, Rebel and Invesis) and commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, Van Oord was involved in the implementation of the gap through the Afsluitdijk.

The gap in the Afsluitdijk allows migrating fish from the sea to access the new tidal system.