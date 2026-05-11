USACE terminates Chickamauga Lock chamber contract, cites contractor delays

The US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has ended its contract with Shimmick Construction Company for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga.

The agency explained that it terminated the agreement due to the contractor's failure to maintain the project schedule and progress critical work with diligence.

Officials from USACE reported that the decision was necessary to protect public funds and address quality deficiencies. The Nashville District had previously attempted to collaborate with Shimmick Construction Company to improve its execution before losing confidence in the contractor's ability to perform.