USACE terminates Chickamauga Lock chamber contract, cites contractor delays

The US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has ended its contract with Shimmick Construction Company for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga.
The agency explained that it terminated the agreement due to the contractor's failure to maintain the project schedule and progress critical work with diligence.
Officials from USACE reported that the decision was necessary to protect public funds and address quality deficiencies. The Nashville District had previously attempted to collaborate with Shimmick Construction Company to improve its execution before losing confidence in the contractor's ability to perform.
Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Col. Daniel Herlihy stated that the district’s team identified the causes of the delays and took action to enforce accountability. “By terminating this contract, our USACE professionals enforced the high standards of accountability and efficiency the nation expects,” he commented.
The agency is now reviewing contracting options to complete the remaining chamber construction while maintaining the existing timeline for the Tennessee River project. The navigation lock is expected to be operational in 2028, according to USACE.
USACE stated that the termination will help free up funds for other priority projects while mitigating cost impacts on the current lock replacement.