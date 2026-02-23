USACE awards final contract for Tennessee river lock project

The US Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has awarded the approach wall and decommissioning contract to C.J. Mahan Construction Company. This represents the final contract required to complete the Chickamauga lock replacement project located at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga.

The base contract is valued at $192,143,925. Under this agreement, C.J. Mahan Construction Company will build downstream approach walls and breach the existing dam to connect the upstream approach to the new lock.

The contractor is also tasked with bringing the new lock into operation and removing the cofferdam. "The entire USACE team managing this project is ready to work with our contract partner and move the project to the finish line and deliver a new and larger operational lock," said Lieutenant Colonel Guillermo Guandique, USACE Nashville District Commander.