USACE awards $4.2m contract for Bird Island Pier repairs

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District, has awarded a $4.2 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction for the second phase of repairs to the Bird Island Pier in Buffalo, New York.
This latest award is part of a broader $15.5 million federal investment to restore the navigation structure along the Niagara River.
The pier serves as a vital link for vessels travelling between Lake Erie, Buffalo Harbour, the Lower Niagara River, and the Erie Canal. It also provides essential protection for the City of Buffalo’s primary drinking water source.
Recent winter storms, ice damage, and seiche events have resulted in significant stone loss and damage to the pier’s culverts and pedestrian walkway.
Repairs will be conducted in two distinct phases, both scheduled to commence in the summer of 2026. The first phase, valued at $11.3 million and awarded to Great Lakes Dock and Materials will cover 1,500 linear feet (457 metres) of the pier adjacent to the Colonel Ward Pumping Station.
The second phase, managed by Ryba Marine Construction, will repair more than 1,400 linear feet (427 metres) adjacent to the West Side Rowing Club, with completion expected by autumn 2027.
The restoration programme involves the installation of new concrete blocks, grouted stone, and a protective concrete layer across nearly 3,000 linear feet of the structure.
Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander, stated that the pier is a critical component of the Great Lakes navigation system. The agency highlighted that the project is 100 per cent federally funded under operations and maintenance.