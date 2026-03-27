US MARAD announces millions of dollars in maritime infrastructure funding

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration revealed $489 million in funding on March 26 to enhance port infrastructure and maritime capabilities across the country.

This investment aims to modernise operations at more than 300 ports operated by states, municipalities, and private corporations.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy stated the administration is, "investing hard-earned American dollars in restoring the nation’s maritime dominance." He noted the focus remains on revitalising ports with updated technology and infrastructure to support economic activity.