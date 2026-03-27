US MARAD announces millions of dollars in maritime infrastructure funding

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration revealed $489 million in funding on March 26 to enhance port infrastructure and maritime capabilities across the country.
This investment aims to modernise operations at more than 300 ports operated by states, municipalities, and private corporations.
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy stated the administration is, "investing hard-earned American dollars in restoring the nation’s maritime dominance." He noted the focus remains on revitalising ports with updated technology and infrastructure to support economic activity.
A minimum of 25 per cent of this available funding, totalling $122 million, is designated for projects at small ports. Eligible applicants for these grants include port authorities, local governments, and indigenous tribal nations.
On March 27, the department announced a further $13 million in investments for 11 marine highway projects spanning seven states. Specific projects include the transportation of waste in Oregon and the improvement of barge docks in Pennsylvania.
By integrating navigable waterways into the national transportation system, the program aims to expand the freight capacity of the United States. Revised criteria for these grants now prioritise projects located in qualified opportunity zones and those incorporating “innovative technology.”