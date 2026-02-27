US greenlights Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico subsea power link

The US Department of Energy has granted a permit for a $2.5 billion power project to send electricity to Puerto Rico from the Dominican Republic, the company leading the development told Reuters on Friday, adding that this will be the Caribbean's first cross-border energy facility.

Puerto Rico has been plagued with widespread power outages since Hurricane Maria decimated the island's electrical grid nearly a decade ago in one of the deadliest storms in America's history.

"We're extremely excited about obtaining the presidential permit," said Rafael Vélez, president of Puerto Rico-based investment firm Atabey Capital, which is the founding investor and principal partner for the project's developer. "It's like the first green light of the project in terms of permits."

The Caribbean Transmission Development Company is the developer of the planned facility, Project Hostos, which will be privately funded. As part of Project Hostos, a 500-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas-fired power plant will be constructed in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.