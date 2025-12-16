US firm tapped to build first subsea connectivity cable in El Salvador

El Salvador selected US company Liberty Networks on Tuesday to build the country’s first subsea connectivity cable, the company and the US Government said on Tuesday.
The cable will provide faster internet for Salvadorans and create new opportunities for innovation and economic growth, the US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said on social media.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, among Washington’s strongest allies in Latin America, shared the bureau’s post.
"We thank SIGET (El Salvador's telecom regulator) for their trust and look forward to the next phase of work to deploy the country's first submarine cable," Liberty said in a statement.
The telecoms infrastructure company, which primarily operates in the Latin America and Caribbean region, noted that El Salvador currently relies exclusively on land-based links with neighboring nations and has no direct international subsea connections.
The new subsea 1,800-kilometre cable is slated to be operational by the second half of 2028, Liberty added.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)