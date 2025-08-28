US Coast Guard awards contract for waterfront homeport improvements in Sitka, Alaska

The US Coast Guard’s Facilities Design and Construction Center has awarded a contract to Whiting-Turner Contracting Company to design and construct new homeport facilities in Sitka, Alaska.

The award, with a total potential value of US$50.475 million, will construct waterfront facilities to support the arrival of one fast response cutter (FRC), USCGC Douglas Denman (pictured), and improve waterfront facilities for one 225-foot (68.6-metre) seagoing buoy tender, USCGC Kukui, that is already homeported in Sitka.