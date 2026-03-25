UK wealth fund provides £600m for Iberdrola subsea power project

ScottishPower, through its parent company Iberdrola, has secured £600 million ($780 million) in financing from the UK’s National Wealth Fund to support the development of the Eastern Green Link 4 project.

The initiative involves a two gigawatt high-voltage direct current subsea link designed to transport energy from generation sites in Scotland to England.

Stretching 530 kilometres between Fife and Norfolk, the high-voltage cable is intended to transmit enough electricity to power 1.5 million UK homes. ScottishPower stated that the bidirectional infrastructure is essential to reinforce national energy security and lower electricity costs for consumers.