UK plans to jail shipowners and operators for subsea cable damage

Britain said shipowners and operators who recklessly damaged subsea internet cables could face tougher penalties, including prison sentences, under proposals to help deter Russia and other hostile states from sabotaging vital national infrastructure.

Subsea cables carry over 99 per cent of international data traffic, underpinning more than £1.4 trillion in British financial transactions daily as well as calls, messaging and other internet services.

Last month, Britain said it had exposed a covert Russian submarine operation in and around UK waters that was a bluff to hide other specialist vessels active near critical underwater infrastructure.