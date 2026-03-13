UK and Ireland to test readiness for undersea cable incidents

Britain and Ireland will conduct live exercises to test their readiness for incidents involving subsea cables, the two countries' leaders said in a joint statement setting out enhanced maritime cooperation on Friday.

Citing "a more contested environment" and increased hostile state activity, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin said the exercises would begin in September 2026.

Subsea security has become an increasing concern among European nations following a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages in the Baltic Sea region since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The new agreement would, "enable information sharing and coordinated response mechanisms for addressing major subsea communication cable incidents that may affect our countries," the statement said.