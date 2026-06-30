Tata Communications invests in India-Singapore subsea cable projects

Mumbai-based communications technology firm Tata Communications has announced strategic investments in subsea cable infrastructure to acquire fibre capacity between India and Singapore.
The investments aim to address growing bandwidth and data demands between the artificial intelligence hubs of Mumbai and Chennai, and the cloud ecosystem in Singapore.
Under the expansion plan, the company is integrating a new submarine cable system between Mumbai and Singapore to boost network capabilities.
It is also participating as a consortium member in a new subsea cable system connecting Chennai to Singapore, which Tata expects to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2029.
These cable systems will connect with the terrestrial fibre network of the company in India, linking to more than 100 data centres across the country. Tata said its wider network operates across more than 500,000 kilometres of subsea optical fibre.
The company also reported that the company integrated a new submarine cable system called the TGN Intra-Asia 2 in 2025 to improve network latency and reliability.