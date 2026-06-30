Tata Communications invests in India-Singapore subsea cable projects

It is also participating as a consortium member in a new subsea cable system connecting Chennai to Singapore, which Tata expects to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2029.

These cable systems will connect with the terrestrial fibre network of the company in India, linking to more than 100 data centres across the country. Tata said its wider network operates across more than 500,000 kilometres of subsea optical fibre.

The company also reported that the company integrated a new submarine cable system called the TGN Intra-Asia 2 in 2025 to improve network latency and reliability.