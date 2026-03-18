Tahiti fishing cooperatives to benefit from new floating concrete docks

Swedish engineering firm SF Marina has completed two floating concrete dock systems in Tahiti in French Polynesia, delivering modern working-waterfront infrastructure for fishing cooperatives in Vai Tupa Bay and Port Papawain.

The projects were developed in coordination with local municipalities and French Polynesia's Directorate of Marine Resources to support traditional coastal fishing vessels with durable, low-maintenance berthing solutions engineered for long-term performance.

The installations consist of floating concrete pontoons measuring approximately 83 metres by three metres and 99 metres by four metres.