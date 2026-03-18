Tahiti fishing cooperatives to benefit from new floating concrete docks

Swedish engineering firm SF Marina has completed two floating concrete dock systems in Tahiti in French Polynesia, delivering modern working-waterfront infrastructure for fishing cooperatives in Vai Tupa Bay and Port Papawain.
The projects were developed in coordination with local municipalities and French Polynesia's Directorate of Marine Resources to support traditional coastal fishing vessels with durable, low-maintenance berthing solutions engineered for long-term performance.
The installations consist of floating concrete pontoons measuring approximately 83 metres by three metres and 99 metres by four metres.
Each system incorporates aluminium finger piers and gangways and provides organised berthing for 20 to 24 commercial fishing vessels per location.
Designed to improve vessel access and dockside safety while maximising usable harbour space, the layout also integrates functionality with the natural coastal environment.
Situated at an amphidromic point, or tidal node, the island of Tahiti experiences minimal lunar tidal influence and a predictable solar tidal variation of roughly 70 centimetres. The dock systems were engineered specifically to accommodate these conditions through a heavy-chain mooring configuration secured to precast concrete anchors.
This approach allows controlled vertical movement while maintaining structural stability and minimising impact on currents and seabed conditions, which SF Marina said is a crucial factor in delicate island harbours.
The concrete pontoons were manufactured at SF Marina’s production facility in Wallhamn and transported by ship to Tahiti for final installation.
SF Marina said the use of floating concrete construction provides long service life, structural resilience, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to conventional fixed-pile systems, making it particularly well suited to working waterfront applications where durability and lifecycle performance are essential.