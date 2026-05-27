Swedish Maritime Administration begins safety upgrades on Landskrona fairway

The Swedish Maritime Administration has commenced the Landskrona fairway project intended to improve safety and navigation for vessels travelling to and from the local port and shipyard.
Under this initiative, the authority will install 13 new light buoys and a new leading line.
The planned leading line will consist of two fixed lighthouses aligned with each other, with one situated in the water and the other on land to guide ships.
According to the administration, underwater construction is scheduled to begin during the week of May 25, during which a temporary work platform will be visible in the area.
While most of the initial work will occur below the surface, a new permanent lighthouse is scheduled for installation during the week of June 22. The administration expects to light this lighthouse during the week of August 10, according to its project plans.
Additionally, the new light buoys are scheduled to be deployed in mid-June to replace the existing fairway dots in the channel.