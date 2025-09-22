SoftBank and partners to build new Japan-Singapore subsea cable

SoftBank, in collaboration with Meta, IPS, TM Technology Services, and XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera, has announced the development of a new international submarine cable system named "Candle" that will connect Japan and Singapore.
NEC Corporation has been contracted as the system supplier for the project.
The system will be approximately 8,000 kilometres long and will connect Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with operations scheduled to begin in 2028.
The new cable will adopt a 24 fibre pair configuration, which the proponents state will enable the construction of higher-capacity, lower-latency communications infrastructure to meet the growing demand for data driven by 5G and generative AI.
As the designated landing party in Japan, SoftBank will provide its landing station in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture. The company said it is also advancing initiatives to build new cable landing stations in Hokkaido and Kyushu to ensure geographic diversity and reinforce Japan's disaster resilience.
Don Pang, Chairperson of the Candle management committee, stated that the project, "represents a pivotal advancement in fortifying the region's digital infrastructure".