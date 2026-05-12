Rising costs may force Cyprus to seek more funds for large undersea cable project

A stalled project to build one of the world's largest undersea power cables to link mainland Europe to Cyprus may need extra funds to go ahead, if an upcoming assessment confirms its costs have ballooned, Cyprus' energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Great Sea Interconnector is a €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) project to build a transmission cable linking Greece to Cyprus and later Israel under the Mediterranean Sea.

The project has been stalled for years, amid concerns over its cost and geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where Greece and Turkey are at odds over the limits of their continental shelves.