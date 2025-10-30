Prysmian to complete study on Sarawak-Singapore power export project in 2026

Cable supplier Prysmian expects to complete next year the front-end engineering design study for a project to export hydropower from Sarawak in Malaysia to Singapore, a company official said.



Prysmian was selected in March by Sembcorp Utilities, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, and Sarawak Energy Services to be the preferred supplier for the project that will export about one gigawatt of renewable power from Sarawak to the city state by the end of the decade.