Prysmian completes testing of submarine energy cables up to 90°C

Prysmian has completed testing in order to launch new high-voltage direct current submarine cable systems qualifying the use of 525kV submarine energy cables at an increased operating temperature of up to 90°C.

"This breakthrough, which is founded on the higher withstand temperature of the cable plastic insulation while operating, means that the maximum power that can be transmitted through a single 525kV link increases from today's standard of two gigawatts to 2.5 gigawatts – and this power can already be deployed in the existing HVDC network infrastructure, with no impacts on the rest of the system," said Prysmian in a statement.

"This is a significant boost for operational efficiency, as higher power transfers can be made without increasing voltage or converter and platform sizes, enabling more efficient power transmission in multi-terminal grids and hybrid interconnectors – combining long-distance energy transmission and offshore wind generation in a single and better utilised asset."