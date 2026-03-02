Prysmian completes testing of submarine energy cables up to 90°C

Prysmian has completed testing in order to launch new high-voltage direct current submarine cable systems qualifying the use of 525kV submarine energy cables at an increased operating temperature of up to 90°C.
"This breakthrough, which is founded on the higher withstand temperature of the cable plastic insulation while operating, means that the maximum power that can be transmitted through a single 525kV link increases from today's standard of two gigawatts to 2.5 gigawatts – and this power can already be deployed in the existing HVDC network infrastructure, with no impacts on the rest of the system," said Prysmian in a statement.
"This is a significant boost for operational efficiency, as higher power transfers can be made without increasing voltage or converter and platform sizes, enabling more efficient power transmission in multi-terminal grids and hybrid interconnectors – combining long-distance energy transmission and offshore wind generation in a single and better utilised asset."
“Thanks to this innovation, quite simply, we can make the essential energy projects that modern electricity connections need, more affordable," added Raul Gil, EVP Transmission at Prysmian.
"That should then over time pass into people’s wallets as we cut energy bills. And this is not a trick to keep bills down through subsidy, but a real long-term sustainable solution. This is good news for anyone paying for their energy bills, and our customers, and governments around the world should be celebrating this achievement as much as we are.”
525kV submarine cables are at the heart of major projects, including cross-country interconnectors and export connections for offshore windfarms.
“Thanks to this breakthrough we can transfer more energy in a more effective way, and plug-in this into existing high voltage DC networks," added Srinivas Siripurapu, Chief R&D, Sustainability and Innovation Officer at Prysmian.
"This technology is not only a European first but also sets the global standard of what is possible for submarine energy cables.”