Prysmian and Fincantieri to acquire Xtera in $65m deal

A joint venture led by Prysmian, in partnership with Fincantieri, has signed an agreement to acquire Xtera. The UK and US-based company specialises in turnkey submarine telecom systems.

Prysmian will hold an 80 per cent stake in the venture, while Fincantieri will maintain a 20 per cent interest. The acquisition from an affiliate of HIG Capital implies an enterprise value of $65 million.