Norway-Denmark subsea power cable offline for three-month repair, sabotage ruled out

One of four electricity transmission cables linking Norway and Denmark will be out of operation for three months for repairs, cutting available capacity by 245 MW, Norwegian grid operator Statnett said on Monday.
The Skagerrak 2 cable has been out of operation since June 2, with the fault now localised around 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) off the coast of Denmark, Statnett said in a statement.
"There are no recent traces of anchors or other activity on the seabed that could have caused the damage to the cable," it added.
The Nordic and Baltic States have seen a string of cable and pipeline outages in recent years, some as a result of sabotage acts and others accidental.
The outage on the Skagerrak 2 cable, in operation since the 1970s, appears to be a result of wear and tear or minor previous damage that has developed over time, Statnett said.
Repairs are currently expected to last until September 2, the company said in a separate transparency message posted via power exchange Nord Pool.
The four-cable Skagerrak interconnection with a total capacity of 1,632 MW is jointly owned by Statnett and its Danish counterpart Energinet.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)