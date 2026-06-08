Norway-Denmark subsea power cable offline for three-month repair, sabotage ruled out

One of four electricity transmission cables linking Norway and Denmark will be out of operation for three months for repairs, cutting available capacity by 245 MW, Norwegian grid operator Statnett said on Monday.

The Skagerrak 2 cable has been out of operation since June 2, with the fault now localised around 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) off the coast of Denmark, Statnett said in a statement.

"There are no recent traces of anchors or other activity on the seabed that could have caused the damage to the cable," it added.

The Nordic and Baltic States have seen a string of cable and pipeline outages in recent years, some as a result of sabotage acts and others accidental.