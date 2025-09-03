NKT wins €650m power cable contract for Bornholm Energy Island
NKT has signed a contract with Energinet, the Danish transmission system operator, to deliver a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the offshore interconnector linking the Bornholm Energy Island to Zealand, Denmark. The contract has a value of around €650 million ($708 million).
The turnkey project includes the design, manufacturing, and installation of a 525 kV HVDC power cable system comprising 200 kilometres of offshore route and 16.8 kilometres of onshore route. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2032.
The Bornholm Energy Island is a major renewable energy project in the Baltic Sea, designed to receive up to 3.8 GW of power from planned offshore wind farms. With this award from Energinet, NKT will now connect the energy island to both the Danish and German power grids, following a previous contract awarded by the German operator 50Hertz.
The power cables will be produced at NKT's high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which operates on renewable electricity. Offshore installation is planned to be carried out by the company's new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora, which is currently under construction and will be operational in 2027.