NKT wins €650m power cable contract for Bornholm Energy Island

NKT has signed a contract with Energinet, the Danish transmission system operator, to deliver a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable system for the offshore interconnector linking the Bornholm Energy Island to Zealand, Denmark. The contract has a value of around €650 million ($708 million).

The turnkey project includes the design, manufacturing, and installation of a 525 kV HVDC power cable system comprising 200 kilometres of offshore route and 16.8 kilometres of onshore route. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2032.