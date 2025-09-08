Lidar-equipped drone adapted for soil volume inspection in support of marine construction projects

A drone built by technology company ACSL has been adopted to Penta Ocean Construction's proprietary real-time receipt inspection system of soil volume loaded on a barge using a drone equipped with a 3D-lidar sensor and an LTE module.

ACSL said that, in the construction of breakwaters or quay walls, it is necessary to inspect the quantity of stone, sand, and other materials loaded on each box barge to control the quantity of work.

In Penta-Ocean Construction, four to six staff members of the main contractor on a box barge used to inspect the quantity of sand and stone using range rods or flagging tapes, a process that took about 20 minutes, and forms had to be prepared after returning to the office.