Japan's PM pushes for delayed Italy bridge despite years of setbacks

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday she hopes a long delayed project to build a bridge across Italy's Strait of Messina will get off the ground soon and showcase bilateral co-operation, given the involvement of Japanese companies.

The project to construct a 3.7-kilometre (2.3-mile) bridge between the Sicilian city of Messina and mainland Italy is led by the Eurolink consortium, which includes Italy's largest construction group Webuild, Japan's IHI and Spain's Sacyr .

But it has been held back for years by a number of problems, including criticism that a bridge could harm the environment and pose risks in an earthquake-prone area.

In 2012, the project was halted under a government austerity drive, prompting the consortium to file a €700 million ($811 million) compensation claim that will only be withdrawn if work resumes.