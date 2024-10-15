Jan De Nul tapped for quay construction at Spain's Port of Valencia
The Jan De Nul Group has entered into an agreement with the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) in Spain for a new container quay in the Port of Valencia's northern extension.
Jan De Nul will carry out the works as part of a joint venture with Acciona Construcción and Grupo Bertolín. In its evaluation, the PAV appreciated the circular use of dredged material.
Jan De Nul plans to reuse as much of the 25 million cubic metres of dredged material for the quay construction as feasible. The company said this approach leaves virtually no need to transport in additional soil.
The new quay will have an area of 137 hectares and there will be a quay wall of over 1,900 metres. The works will take 58 months. This will allow the Port of Valencia to handle an additional five million containers per year, on top of its current capacity of seven million.
The new quay will be able to serve vessels with a length of up to 430 metres and a capacity of more than 24,000 TEUs.