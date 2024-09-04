Jan De Nul selected for marine works at Dubai's Palm Jebel Ali island

The scope of the contract covers dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling, and sand placement to support the construction of villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The entire scope of marine works is scheduled to be completed in just over two years.

Jan De Nul's new assignment involves additional land reclamation, beach levelling, and preparing the soil for constructing buildings. When finished, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali will have required a total of some 200 million cubic metres of sand.