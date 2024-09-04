Jan De Nul selected for marine works at Dubai's Palm Jebel Ali island
The Jan De Nul Group and Nakheel, a division of Dubai Holding Real Estate, have entered into an agreement for the completion of marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometres, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront.
The scope of the contract covers dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling, and sand placement to support the construction of villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The entire scope of marine works is scheduled to be completed in just over two years.
Jan De Nul's new assignment involves additional land reclamation, beach levelling, and preparing the soil for constructing buildings. When finished, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali will have required a total of some 200 million cubic metres of sand.
To undertake the marine works, Jan De Nul will deploy specialised equipment, including the trailing suction hopper dredger Brunelleschi. The company is mobilising the land equipment for this purpose from its logistics hub in Dubai.