Italian court rules against Sicily bridge, government vows to proceed

But in a 33-page ruling published late on Thursday, the Court of Auditors said the government failed to justify going against environmental concerns for the impact on coastal and marine areas on the island and the Calabria region.

The proposed bridge has been a matter of national debate for half a century, with supporters touting economic benefits and critics citing wasteful expenditure and environmental damage in an area prone to earthquakes.

"The assumptions regarding the various 'reasons of public interest' are not validated by technical bodies and are not supported by adequate documentation," the ruling said of the €13.5 billion ($15.65 billion) project.