Israeli-backed subsea cable from Europe to Asia seeks to mitigate Hormuz disruption risks

Bezeq Israel Telecom has begun to deploy a fast-speed Internet subsea cable aimed at connecting Europe to Asia that its chairman says could ultimately reduce dependency on the Strait of Hormuz.

Some 17 per cent of global broadband goes through Hormuz, mostly from Qatar and India, and the new cable project would, "solve some of the congestion that some of the Persian Gulf countries currently have in the Strait of Hormuz," Tomer Raved, Bezeq's chairman, told Reuters after reporting quarterly financial results.

Deployment of the more than 400-terabyte cables will take two years and Bezeq will soon announce a European partner in the ILS500 million ($172 million) project, with two more subsea cables to be launched later this year, he said on Wednesday.