Irish Government earmarks €27m for fishery harbour improvements

The Irish Government, through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will allocate €27 million (US$32 million) for capital projects in Ireland's publicly-owned harbours through the 2026 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

The investment will support, "the ongoing development, modernisation and sustainability of Ireland’s fishery harbours and coastal infrastructure," said Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon.

The programme will support critical works across the six state-owned fishery harbour centres.