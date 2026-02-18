Irish Government earmarks €27m for fishery harbour improvements

The Irish Government, through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will allocate €27 million (US$32 million) for capital projects in Ireland's publicly-owned harbours through the 2026 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.
The investment will support, "the ongoing development, modernisation and sustainability of Ireland’s fishery harbours and coastal infrastructure," said Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon.
The programme will support critical works across the six state-owned fishery harbour centres.
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be responsible for administering the programme and will engage closely with coastal local authorities to ensure that all approved project schemes are allocated the required funding upon completion.
The Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme, which forms part of the 2026 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, provides funding for a wide range of capital projects such as pier repairs, slipway upgrades, safety improvements and enhancement of marine leisure facilities.
Under the scheme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will co-fund up to 75 per cent of the eligible project costs with the local authority providing the balance.