Iraqi-Emirati group plans $700m UAE-Turkey subsea data cable

An Iraqi-Emirati consortium is planning a $700 million subsea-and-terrestrial data cable linking the United Arab Emirates to Turkey via Iraq, one of the project's backers said, just over a week after the announcement of a Saudi-backed fibre-optic project in Syria.

Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia and the UAE are each trying to tap into demand for connectivity in the region and become hubs for AI infrastructure, including data centres, amid wider economic and geopolitical competition across the region.

The Iraqi-UAE project, branded WorldLink, would comprise an undersea cable from the UAE to Iraq's Faw peninsula on the Gulf, which will then run overland north to the Turkish border, Ali El Akabi, head of Iraq's Tech 964 - one of the three members of the consortium - told Reuters. El Akabi said the project would be privately funded and rolled out in phases over the next five years.