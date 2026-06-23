Greece's IPTO awards $980m subsea power link contract to Prysmian

The installations are expected to reach water depths of up to 1,150 metres, which the utility noted represents a record depth for static three-core high voltage alternating current cables.

Prysmian previously collaborated with IPTO on several grid projects, including the Cyclades Islands interconnections and the Crete-Peloponnese link, where it set a prior depth record of approximately 960 metres.

"This is a step-forward for Greece," said Raul Gil, Executive Vice President of Transmission at Prysmian, regarding the grid upgrades.

The execution of the framework agreement remains subject to customary statutory conditions and regulatory clearances. Work is also conditional upon the issuance of a notice to proceed by the Greek grid operator.