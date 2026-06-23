Greece's IPTO awards $980m subsea power link contract to Prysmian

Cable manufacturer Prysmian secured a framework agreement worth €910 million ($980 million) with Greek electricity grid operator IPTO to develop electrical interconnections for the Dodecanese and North Aegean islands.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company will design, manufacture, and install submarine and land-based cables for "Lot B" section of the project.
This section comprises seven projects totalling over 900 kilometres of high voltage alternating current cables, with final delivery scheduled in 2033.
The installations are expected to reach water depths of up to 1,150 metres, which the utility noted represents a record depth for static three-core high voltage alternating current cables.
Prysmian previously collaborated with IPTO on several grid projects, including the Cyclades Islands interconnections and the Crete-Peloponnese link, where it set a prior depth record of approximately 960 metres.
"This is a step-forward for Greece," said Raul Gil, Executive Vice President of Transmission at Prysmian, regarding the grid upgrades.
The execution of the framework agreement remains subject to customary statutory conditions and regulatory clearances. Work is also conditional upon the issuance of a notice to proceed by the Greek grid operator.