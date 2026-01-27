Greece seeks adviser to revive stalled undersea power cable to Cyprus

Greece will hire an external adviser to review costs for a stalled project to build one of the world's largest undersea power cable and link mainland Europe to Cyprus, the Greek energy minister said on Tuesday, as it seeks new investment.

Known as the Great Sea Interconnector, the scheme, with a budget of €1.9 billion ($2.26 billion), in part provided by the European Union, has been delayed by geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and as Cyprus has repeatedly sought clarifications on the total cost, viability and any liabilities for unforeseen delays.

The Greek transmission operator IPTO is building the link, with a planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts, after taking over in late 2023 from a Cyprus-based operator that had been working on the project for about a decade. Both Greece and Cyprus have reaffirmed their commitment to the cable in recent months, and Cyprus said it has approached the United Arab Emirates for possible cooperation on the project.