Google plans Indian Ocean data hub on tiny Christmas Island

Alphabet's Google announced on Monday it would build a data hub on Australia's remote Indian Ocean outpost of Christmas Island, located 350 kilometres (220 miles) south of Indonesia.

It said it would also build a subsea cable system connecting Christmas Island to the Maldives and Oman, with two new data hubs to, "deepen the resilience of internet infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region."

Google's plans had raised concern there would not be enough power to meet the needs of locals, the island's phosphate mine and the data centre, but Phosphate Resources chief executive, Nicholas Gan, said supply was ample for now.