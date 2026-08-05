French group takes majority stake in Greece-Cyprus subsea power cable project

French investment group Meridiam will sign an agreement on Wednesday to become the majority shareholder in Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the company tasked with developing the planned electricity link between Greece and Cyprus, the Greek prime minister's office said.

The Great Sea Interconnector is a €1.9 billion ($2.19 billion) project to build a transmission cable linking Greece to Cyprus and later Israel under the Mediterranean Sea.

Cyprus is the only European Union country that has no link to other members' electricity markets, and the cable aims to improve its energy security.