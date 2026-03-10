Finland-Sweden undersea power cable suffers unscheduled outage, sabotage ruled out

An undersea power cable linking Finland and Sweden suffered an unexpected outage on Tuesday due to a technical fault, but there were no indications of sabotage, operators Fingrid and Svenska kraftnat said on Tuesday.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert after a string of underwater power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with sabotage and shipping accidents blamed for the incidents.

Tuesday's outage on the Fenno-Skan two interconnector appeared to have been caused by a malfunction at a substation, while the undersea cable section appeared to be unharmed, Fingrid spokesperson Jonne Jappinen said.