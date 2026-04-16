Finland seeks $11m EU funding to improve undersea cable repairs

Finland has applied for 9.55 million euros ($11.3 million) in funding from the European Commission to reinforce its undersea cable repair capacity, the Finnish ministry of transport and communications said on Thursday.

The Baltic Sea region has been on high alert for sabotage after a string of outages of power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms fibre, and subsea infrastructure is also subject to technical malfunction and outages caused by accidents.

The project is coordinated by the Finnish National Emergency Supply Agency and involves partners from Finland, Sweden and Estonia, the ministry said.