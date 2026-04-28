FEATURE | Not just ships: Subsea cables below Hormuz vulnerable to Iran attack

What makes undersea cables important?

Subsea cables are fibre-optic or electrical cables laid on the sea floor to transmit data and power. They carry around 99 per cent of the world's internet traffic, according to the ITU, the United Nations specialised agency for digital technologies.

They also carry telecommunications and electricity between countries, and are essential for cloud services and online communications.

"Damaged cables mean the internet slowing down or outages, e-commerce disruptions, delayed financial transactions...and economic fallout from all of these disruptions," said geopolitical and energy analyst Masha Kotkin.

Gulf countries, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have been investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to diversify their economies away from oil. Both nations have established national AI companies serving customers across the region — all reliant on undersea cables to move data at lightning speed.

Major cables through the Strait of Hormuz include the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), connecting Southeast Asia to Europe via Egypt, with landing points in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia; the FALCON network, connecting India and Sri Lanka to gulf countries, Sudan, and Egypt; and the Gulf Bridge International Cable System, linking all gulf countries including Iran. Additional networks are under construction, including a system led by Qatar's Ooredoo.