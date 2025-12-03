FEATURE | A bridge too far? Sicily project tests limits of Italy's ambitions

Minutes after Italy's powerful Court of Auditors rejected plans to build a bridge from the mainland to the island of Sicily, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued an angry statement accusing the judges of exceeding their authority.

Yet, the outcome was not entirely unexpected. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini had ignored the advice of some of his ministry experts, who warned him in the spring not to rush the approval of the project worth 13.5 billion euros ($15.6 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The source said officials had asked for more time to assemble the paperwork for the 3.7-kilometre (2.3-mile) structure, the world's longest planned suspension bridge, but Salvini was determined to start work by the end of this year.