FCC proposes rules to restrict Chinese submarine cable equipment

The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it plans to toughen oversight of submarine communications cables that handle 99 per cent of international internet traffic, proposing rules that will make it harder for Chinese companies to provide equipment and fast-track approvals for trusted US tech firms.

The FCC said it was planning to require licences for the first time for operators of submarine line terminal equipment, which perform the most critical function of a submarine cable system by connecting to US terrestrial facilities.

US companies such as social media parent Meta and Alphabet unit Google are likely to benefit from the process to get quicker approval to operate additional undersea cable systems to handle growing internet traffic.