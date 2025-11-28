Drydocks World launches 5,000-tonne floating crane

Drydocks World has successfully launched its new 5,000-tonne floating crane, Alnokhada, marking the completion of its primary fabrication phase. The vessel is being constructed by ZPMC Offshore and is scheduled for delivery in Dubai in the second quarter of 2026.
With the crane barge now afloat, the project has entered the outfitting phase, which includes system installation and testing ahead of commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
The vessel spans 138.5 metres in length, with a 52-metre beam and a 5.8-metre draft. Its lifting system combines a 5,000-tonne main hook with a 600-tonne auxiliary hook capable of reaching a height of 180 metres.
The crane was officially named Alnokhada following a nationwide competition. Once operational, the crane will join Drydocks World’s heavy-lift fleet to support complex offshore, industrial, and energy projects.
Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, stated, “Alnokhada represents a major step in the long-term development of our yard and the future of heavy-lift capability in the region. Beyond its engineering significance, the crane is central to our investment strategy.”