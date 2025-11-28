Drydocks World launches 5,000-tonne floating crane

Drydocks World has successfully launched its new 5,000-tonne floating crane, Alnokhada, marking the completion of its primary fabrication phase. The vessel is being constructed by ZPMC Offshore and is scheduled for delivery in Dubai in the second quarter of 2026.

With the crane barge now afloat, the project has entered the outfitting phase, which includes system installation and testing ahead of commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.