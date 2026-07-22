Disagreements delay $30b Morocco-Germany subsea power link

A $30 billion project to provide Germany with renewable energy from Morocco via what would be the world's longest intercontinental undersea power link is being held up by disagreements over structure and guarantees, four sources said.

The project, Sila Atlantik, aims to connect Morocco and Germany via two high-voltage subsea cables able to deliver up to five per cent of Germany's annual electricity demand.

The cables would run about 4,800 kilometres (2,892 metres) and be fed by up to 15 gigawatts of solar and wind installations in Morocco, with total infrastructure costing some $30 billion, according to the project developers.