DEME consortium signs contract to reinforce dike in the Netherlands

Dutch marine contractor DEME has signed a contract as part of the Lekensemble consortium to reinforce the Lekdijk, a major dike in the Netherlands.
The project, commissioned by the Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden, is part of the Dutch flood protection program and aims to safeguard hundreds of thousands of residents from high water.
The Lekensemble consortium, which also includes Heijmans and GMB, will be responsible for reinforcing an 11-kilometre stretch of the dike between Wijk bij Duurstede and Amerongen. The overall "Sterke Lekdijk" project involves strengthening a 55-kilometre section of the dike between Amerongen and Schoonhoven.
The consortium said it was selected for its “innovative” approach, which includes the use of lightweight plastic sheet piles that reduce local emissions and speed up installation.
The partners previously collaborated on another dike reinforcement project.
Jaap van der Weele, General Manager at DEME Environmental, stated that the project presents a valuable opportunity to showcase the company's expertise in flood protection and environmental challenges.
Works are expected to begin this month, with completion scheduled for 2027.